The U.S. has 3.8 million nurses. Companies are finally designing for them

If you’re not a medical professional, “ Clove ” might seem like a strange name for a startup that sells nurses’ shoes. What does a spice used in cookies and mulled wine have to do with the people who care for patients? But here’s the thing: Doctors and nurses will get that Clove is really a kind of inside joke. The “C” in the name has a little bar on top of it, which is medical shorthand for “with.” (As in, take this pill every four hours “with” water.) So in medical speak, Clove is a secret code that means “with love.” “It’s a subtle way of signaling to nurses that we get them,” says Joe Ammon, Clove’s founder. “That’s kind of our thing.”

Clove launches today as an online direct-to-consumer brand. It sells a single product: a $129 shoe for nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals that comes in black, white, blue, and rose. (In another nod to the profession, the colors have names that are relevant to their jobs: The rose is called “pink up,” which is the term for when a baby is able to leave the NICU because color has returned to his or her face.)

The shoes are meant to accommodate all of the functional requirements of the job. They are liquid-repellant, since nurses are exposed to bodily fluids and toxic chemicals throughout the day. They are supportive, since nurses spend extended periods on their feet during their long shifts. And Clove has also taken into account the many specific codes that hospitals have around professional dress: Some don’t allow big logos or too many colors, to create a more professional aesthetic, while others ask nurses-in-training to wear white shoes to match their uniform.

Despite these rigid requirements, Clove still manages to look chic. In fact, the luxury heel designer Stuart Weitzman had a small role to play in their design. Ammon came up with the idea for the startup while getting his MBA from Wharton, and fortuitously, Weitzman, an alum, was visiting the very semester Ammon had begun working on the shoe. Ammon asked Weitzman out to lunch and showed the world-famous shoe designer his sketches. “He took out a pen and began immediately sketching over my design,” says Ammon. “To be honest, I was a little relieved: I trusted his eye for design way more than my own. And nurses take so much pride in looking professional, I didn’t want to let them down.”

Ammon started Clove after watching his wife, Tamara, deal with a slew of footwear problems as she went to nursing school and began working in a hospital. He watched her buy four pairs of shoes—clogs, sneakers, flats—over the course of four months, costing her hundreds of dollars, but the result was always the same: She would ditch them after a few weeks because her feet were too sore at the end of the day, or they made her ankles roll in, or they let in liquids.

When it comes to uniforms, there’s a booming industry devoted to scrubs. Companies ranging from medical device companies like Medline and Jorgensen to uniform manufacturer Aramark to fashion brands like L.L.Bean to startups like FIGS all create uniforms for nurses. But there isn’t a straightforward solution for footwear. Over the years, nurses have turned to brands that happened to produce shoes that meet their needs, including Dansko and Crocs, which led these brands to launch shoes specifically for the nurses’ market. Nike also just launched a sneaker for medical professionals.

“Nurses are by nature problem solvers, so they’ve found ways to make existing products on the market work for them,” says Roy Rosin, the chief innovation officer at Penn Medicine, the hospital affiliated with the University of Pennsylvania. “But I don’t know of any shoes that are custom-designed for nurses. In most scenarios, shoe brands are adapting shoes made for other purposes to cater to this market.” For instance, Nike designs shoes for athletes while Crocs designs shoes for amphibious outdoor activity. “What’s different about Clove is that it’s designing shoes from scratch to meet nurses’ needs,” Rosen says.