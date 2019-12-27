27+ smartphone apps you should delete before 2020

The modern smartphone app has existed for almost a dozen years now—ever since Apple launched the App Store back in 2008. In that time, apps have become a part of our daily lives, and some of them have even become essential for communication and work-related tasks. According to Variety , the average American checks their phone 52 times a day. App analytics and market data firm App Annie says that amounts to three hours a day of smartphone usage per person. And what’s taking up all the smartphone time? The apps, of course. Matter of fact, the average smartphone user uses 30 different apps a month and nine different apps a day .

And as we enter the third decade of the 21st century, apps are sure to become an ever-increasingly important part of our lives. Still, that means there are certain apps that you should probably cut out of your life for good—for the benefit of your finances, mental health, privacy, and time. As we kick off the 2020’s, here are the apps you should consider kicking off your smartphone.

Apps that depress you

If there’s any type of app you should delete from your phone, it’s those apps that depress you. Yes, I’m talking about social media apps. These are apps where people usually try to curate an image of their “perfect” life for their followers. They do this by choosing only the best pictures of themselves to share, humblebragging about their talents or good fortune, boasting about their idyllic travels, and romanticizing their relationships.

The problem with everyone curating an unrealistic, heavily manufactured, idealized version of their lives lies in the fact that we all start to believe other people’s lives are so much better than our own—and research has shown this can make us feel depressed and lonely. In truth, everyone you follow on social media has much the same problems that we all do, be it relationships worries, health concerns, unhappiness over their jobs, and anxieties over their future.

But judging from their heavily curated social media posts you’d never know that, so it’s easy to fall into the trap of thinking your life is worse than those you follow. So, if you want to be less depressed in general, getting off Facebook, ditching Instagram and Snapchat, and deleting TikTok may be just the thing you need to have a happier 2020.

Apps that don’t protect your privacy

Privacy was perhaps the biggest topic in tech in all of 2019. Thankfully, there are some easy steps you can take to protect more of yours. More good news: many companies are coming around to building their users’ privacy into their business models. Still, there are a few major apps billions of people use every day that don’t protect their users’ privacy to an acceptable degree.

Facebook Messenger is one such app, since it doesn’t offer end-to-end encryption (as Facebook’s other messaging app, WhatsApp, does). Another is Google’s Chrome browser, which harvests a ton of data about your online activity. As a matter of fact, Chrome harvests so much of your data it led the Washington Post to label the browser as “spy software.”