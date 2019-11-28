We asked an expert if that stomach-turning condition in ‘Knives Out’ actually exists

People, by nature, are liars. Studies estimate that 60% of us can’t go 10 minutes without lying at least once, which probably explains why over half the people you meet at parties seem like they’re full of crap.

Whether this vast league of liars is any good at lying, however, is another story. Most nonprofessional poker players have a tell or two when telling a fib, whether it’s gaze aversion, repetitive throat-clearing, or providing way too much bonus information unprompted.

The central character in Knives Out, however, just may have the absolute worst tell in the world.

Marta, the young caretaker played by Ana de Armas, has a condition in which any time she even considers lying, she has to throw up. Can’t control it at all. Once a detective (Daniel Craig) starts investigating the suspicious suicide of the wealthy author (Christopher Plummer) who employed Marta, the sleuth uses the caretaker’s condition to his advantage. Marta’s volatile GI tract is an internal human lie detector. It’s both a crucial plot device and the source of multiple sight gigs. But is it possible for someone to actually suffer from such a condition?

“I’ve never had a patient who got nauseous or throws up every time they lied,” says Dr. Kara Gross Margolis, a member of the American Gastroenterological Association . “But I think it’s a little bit of the stretching of a phenomenon that we see quite often, which is how significant anxiety can lead to nausea and vomiting.”

Dr. Margolis is a physician at Columbia University Medical Center, where she often deals with brain-gut disorders. Her initial focus was on autistic patients, and since individuals with autism tend to have a much higher rate of GI problems than the general population, she ended up searching for an explanation. In the years since, she has seen a full gamut of gastrointestinal patients with all sorts of psychiatric diagnoses—everything from anxiety and depression to ADHD and even bipolar and schizophrenia. Many of them have experienced heightened nausea in response to anxiety. But Dr. Margolis has never seen any patient quite like Marta. Because it’s quite possible that nobody has.

When I spoke to Knives Out‘s writer-director Rian Johnson recently for a separate piece, I asked whether the idea for Marta’s condition was inspired by any actual physical maladies he’d heard about.