I’ve reviewed hundreds of entry-level résumés. Here’s what it takes to get my attention.

It’s not uncommon for sought-after entry-level roles to receive hundreds of applications. As a recruiter on the other side of that process, I had to become ruthless in my shortlisting process. If a résumé didn’t grip my attention within 10 seconds, it went straight to my trash folder. I know it sounds harsh, but the truth is, we’re always under a lot of pressure to find the right hire as quickly as possible.

But what does that mean for a keen entry-level jobseeker like yourself? To cut through the noise and make it past that initial scan, you need to ensure that your résumé ticks all the boxes—and that goes far beyond showing off your academic achievements.

Employers are looking for bright all-rounders who not only have the right skills and qualifications but also show clear initiative, strong motivation to succeed, and a great attitude to boot. With that in mind, here are the four critical factors that most successful entry-level résumés have in common.

1. The résumé makes it clear that the candidate is suitable for the job

Every entry-level role requires a unique set of skills and qualities, no matter how similar the job title may be. Successful candidates take the job requirements into account and use them to inform the content of their résumé—for every application that they submit.

A recruiter needs to see that you are suitable for the job they’re trying to fill as soon as they set their eyes on your résumé. That’s why, as a job seeker, you need to pay attention to the job requirements, company website, and any other relevant documents before setting pen to paper. Jot down a list of the core requirements and capabilities, and be sure to make them prominent in your résumé from the get-go.

This goes further than merely naming the skills that the employer is seeking—you can tailor your education and work experience sections to suit, too. What coursework, assignments, exams, or modules did you complete in college that are relevant to the role you’re applying for? Was there an aspect of your internship or part-time position that utilized a similar set of skills? Whatever it may be, make sure to focus the detail on the most relevant aspects of your experience—it’s a foolproof way to demonstrate that you’re a good fit.

2. The résumé focuses on facts, not fluff

If you pack your résumé with clichés and fluffy, generic statements, you won’t make it past the first scan. Stating that you’re an “ambitious graduate with a strategic mindset, exceptional communication skills, and a go-getter attitude” might sound impressive. However, it doesn’t do much to convince recruiters that you’re the best person for the job.