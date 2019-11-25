Shopping while driving is the dangerous holiday trend of 2019. It needs to stop

You know the drill. Don’t talk on your cellphone while driving, unless you have a hands-free device. Don’t text while driving. Don’t snack, play with your nav or entertainment system, or do anything that grabs your attention.

Here’s a new one to add to the list: Don’t shop while driving.

Close to two out of every five of Americans have shopped on their mobile devices while behind the wheel. That’s 39%, up from 35% in 2018, according to a new Harris Poll conducted for Root Insurance.

With peak holiday shopping starting this week, now’s the time to take note of these drivers who seem to think more about bargains than bodily harm. The data found that 46% of those who admitted to driving while shopping reported that they were browsing during the holiday season, while 45% said they were checking the status of an order, 40% were looking into the availability of an in-store item, 36% were hunting for coupons or deals, and 33% were making purchase at checkout.

“There might be flash sales going on or you’re driving home from work, and when you’re depleted, you don’t have as much self-control and you don’t resist the temptation,” says Ravi Dhar, director of the Center for Customer Insights at the Yale School of Management. “You should wait and do it later.”

He explained that retailers have ways of pressuring consumers to act right away, from listing how many pieces of merchandise are still available at a discounted price to limited-time sales.

“You underestimate what’s the chance something will happen—’It’s only for two minutes,'” Dhar says. “Shopping for something you like, immediate gratification, becomes much more prominent, and you downplay safety.”