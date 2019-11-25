The fight for DACA and Dreamers gets a powerful new brand

The 2012 Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which allows immigrants who came to America as children to receive a renewable two-year period of deferred action from deportation and become eligible for a work permit in the U.S., has become a polarizing topic thanks to anti-immigration groups that have made DACA the focus of their lobbying. Though 1.5 million people share a home with a DACA recipient, also known as “Dreamers,” and DACA recipients themselves pay a collective $8.8 billion dollars in taxes annually, their status in this country remains contested and their lives in the U.S. under threat.

Could design do something to bring empathy to discussions around DACA recipients, who are so often treated as a political chess piece? That’s the idea behind Home Is Here, a new platform designed by the creative agency Blue State and several immigrant rights organizations. The site and campaign are meant to be a resource for information as the Supreme Court that will determine the future of the program, but also a space for storytelling around this human rights issue that affects millions.

Blue State got its start after its work on the Obama campaign’s digital strategy, which helped elect him in 2008, and Home Is Here reflects the same emphasis on digital storytelling to drive engagement in political issues. On the site, there’s information and resources for DACA recipients themselves, but interwoven are interactive stories highlighting the way the policy—and its uncertain future—is affecting real people. Alongside them, infographics give clear, factual statistics about the law.

“What seems to resonate more with people is hearing personal stories, so that’s something that [our collaborators] came to us with from the very beginning: How can we take those stories and tell them in a way that felt relevant and that we could communicate with some urgency?” explains Sasha Vazquez, Blue State’s creative director. “[We were] trying to find a rallying cry that all the stories would fall under. That led to the name of the campaign—that was something that we felt like could connect to any story that was told.”

The statement “home is here” is both declarative and emotive. It encourages people on both sides of the political spectrum to engage with the human aspect of legislation. Simplicity and accessibility were key; so was making it easy to share each personal story on social media platforms. “We want to make sure whatever we do that people can relate to it and people can actually access it,” Vazquez says. “We know that the thing that’s going to get anyone to take action is word of mouth.”

The firsthand stories on the website allow visitors to see and hear from people they otherwise might not engage with in their day-to-day life. “We want to feel like we’re creating a sense of trust and honesty—you can’t really communicate that with numbers and data,” Vazquez adds.

Beyond the individual stories, the campaign’s visual identity became an important way to communicate the intent of the site. Hemly Ordoñez, digital co-chair of the campaign (and head of digital campaigns at FWD.us), and her fellow co-chair Juanita Monsalve, director of digital at United We Dream (the largest immigrant youth-led organization in the U.S.), developed an aesthetic that reflected the communities and cultures they advocate for.