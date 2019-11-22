Here’s why Bumble Bee tuna went bankrupt, and no it’s not all because of millennials

The company is best known for its canned tuna, a kitchen staple that millennials are accused of killing, though a price-fixing scandal and a general lack of innovation also contributed to its downfall.

Taiwan-based FCF Co. is buying Bumble Bee’s assets for an estimated $925 million, the latter said in a statement.

“It’s been a challenging time for our company but today’s actions allow us to move forward with minimal disruption to our day-to-day operations,” president and CEO Jan Tharp said.

At the top of the list of Bumble Bee creditors who have the largest unsecured claims are FCF, with a little over $50.5 million for business debt, and the U.S. Department of Justice, with $17 million stemming from the price-fixing scandal, according to the company’s filing in bankruptcy court in Delaware.

Roughly three years ago, the DOJ announced it had found evidence of a massive price-fixing scheme in the tuna business and cited Bumble Bee, StarKist, and Chicken of the Sea. Bumble Bee pled guilty in May 2017 for its role in the con, involving foods such as canned and pouch tuna, which lasted from as early as the first quarter of 2011 through at least the fourth quarter of 2013. The $17 million is what it still owes the federal government.

But the popularity of shelf-stable tuna was already declining. Consumption of canned tuna was 2.1 pounds per person in 2016, down from close to four pounds in 1989, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture last updated in May.