Serious E. coli outbreak sparks national salad recall: Here’s the full list of products to avoid

The USDA has announced that over 75,000 pounds of salad products are being recalled because the lettuce in the products may be contaminated with E. coli. The products were produced by Missa Bay between October 14 and October 16, 2019.

Most of the products are of the prepackaged salad-type variety and were sold in stores including Sam’s Club, Aldi, and Giant Eagle, reports Consumer Reports. The affected products, though produced in mid-October, have “best buy/use by” dates between October 29 and November 1, 2019. All the products subject to the recall have an “EST. 18502B” establishment number.

The items are known to have shipped to locations in the following states: Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

Though the products are all well past their expiration date by now, the USDA is concerned some products could still be in people’s refrigerators. You can see a full list of all the products affected here. You can also view a replica of the affected product’s labels here for easy identification here.

If you do find you still have one of the affected products, the USDA says you should dispose of it immediately or return it to the place of purchase. Consumers who have more questions about the recall can contact Mary Toscano, Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822.