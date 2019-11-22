‘Oh my f*cking god.’ Elon Musk’s Tesla Cybertruck reveal goes awkwardly wrong

Elon Musk has finally revealed the Tesla Cybertruck, the company’s first electric pickup truck, to the world. If you’re a fan of 1980s sci-fi design a la Blade Runner, you’ll probably think the truck looks pretty cool.

On the other hand, many have already taken to Twitter to poke fun at the truck’s . . . unique design.

I don't understand what the fuss is about the Tesla #Cybertruck. It looks ok to me. pic.twitter.com/8vBl1jS74T — dave appleby (@dave_apple) November 22, 2019

But design debate aside, one thing that everyone can agree on is that the Cybertruck’s reveal went awkwardly wrong. One of the truck’s main “wow” features is the “Tesla Armor Glass” its windows are made out of. The glass is supposed to be shatterproof, but when a Tesla employee threw a metal ball at the window, it smashed easily on impact—at which point Elon Musk yelled, “Oh, my fucking God.”

You could hear the shock and embarrassment in Musk’s voice when the demo failed. In an attempt to save face, Musk then ordered the employee to try breaking the rear pane of glass—which broke just as easily.

As Bloomberg reports, Tesla shares fell 3.2% to $343.55 in pre-market trading after the botched reveal. The Cybertruck has a starting price of $39,900 for a 250-mile range version and goes up to $69,900 for a 500-mile range version. No specific release date has been set for the product, which gives Tesla some time to work on those windows.