6 great holiday gift ideas for your colleagues and coworkers

Whether you work with them for 10 hours a day every day or you just grab the occasional happy hour drink together, it’s nice to get your colleagues, coworkers, and office BFFs a small gift during the holiday season. Our philosophy is that coworker gifts should be relatively inexpensive and easy to buy in multiples, so you can cover all your closest colleagues. Just check first to make sure that exchanging gifts checks out with HR and aligns with your office’s values, then shop our list. We’ve done all the hard work of thinking about what you should buy so you don’t have to.

Yeti Rambler Lowball Cup

Whether they’re more likely to be drinking hot tea or chilled white wine, your coworkers are bound to find one of these Yeti Lowball Cups useful. Yeti is known for mastering insulated products, from tumblers to wine cups to coolers that are also durable and perfect to take on-the-go to the office, the park, or into the great outdoors. ($20)

Queen Majesty Hot Sauce Sampler

If your coworkers are foodies (who can handle heat), help them spice up their desk lunch with a sampler set of Queen Majesty hot sauces. These Brooklyn-made sauces are spicy but very flavorful (they’re accented with flavors like lime, ginger, and coffee). ($20)

CB Wilson Enameled Key Ring

Sometimes the best gifts are the small, useful ones that we never think to buy for ourselves (i.e. all those socks our relatives bought us for years). Well, think of this as the new, professional version of socks. This key ring is only $20 and adds a lot of chic design to a lowly piece of everyday product that we all use. ($20)

Flat Vernacular Correspondence Cards

Designed by Brooklyn-based artist Payton Cosell Turner, this collection of colorful and pop culture-savvy notecards and matching envelopes is a beautiful and useful gift for anyone who has to write frequent notes to clients or other business partners. Or get a set for yourself, and write your holiday wishes on them. ($13 for a set of 12)

Shopbop Home Resuseable Coffee Cup and Blue Bottle Coffee

Nobody actually enjoys the break room coffee. Give your colleagues the gift of brewing amazing coffee at home with a pouch of Blue Bottle’s fragrant Winter Blend, then give them a stylish way to transport it with one of ShopBop’s delightfully patterned reusable cups. With geometric, neon, and floral options, you’re bound to find something that fits each of your office BFFs’ styles. (Coffee $10-20; Cups $10-15)

Seattle Chocolates Holiday Bars

One gift we’ll never complain about receiving: chocolate. Seattle Chocolates is known for making delicious, whimsically flavored confections and putting them in beautiful wrappers. For the holidays, try gifting Winter Orange Spice, Hot Buttered Rum, or Spiced Nuts flavored bars (adorably packaged with sweater- and scarf-wearing animals). The best part? They’re available on Amazon Prime—so if you’ve left gifting to the last minute, you’ll be able to order them in bulk before the office Ugly Sweater Party. ($5-15)