What to get your boss for the holidays

If you’re here, that means that you’ve already answered the question: “Should I get my manager something for the holidays?” Yes, you should—as long as HR allows it and (just as importantly) you want to. While there should never be any pressure to give gifts to anyone you work with, it’s always a nice gesture to express your gratitude around the holidays. Gifts for the boss don’t have to be extravagant—they’re the ones paying you, after all—but they should be thoughtful and appropriate. So whether your team pools money to buy the boss one gift or if you’re looking for a tasteful, professional present to gift to someone on your own accord, we’ve come up with a few suggestions.

Mikuni Wild Harvest Olive Oil

If your manager loves to cook, spring for a fancy ingredient that you know they’ll happily make use of—like an award-winning Italian olive oil, a set of truffle-infused hot sauces, or a set of herbed salts. Food gifts are a perfect way to show your gratitude, and unusual or gourmet spices or oils are a great treat for anyone who loves spending time in the kitchen—and they won’t break the bank. ($39-$52)

ZZ Plant

Plants make people happy, clean up the air, and they make any office look more homey. This do-no-wrong ZZ Plant from DTC plant provider The Sill comes in an earthen planter (in the color of your choosing) and is great for anyone with or without a green thumb, since it only needs water once every 2-3 weeks and doesn’t need full light. ($44)

Ngywenya Recycled Glass Jojo Decanter

Decanters can be incredibly beautiful but are something few of us justify buying for ourselves—which makes them the perfect gift. This whimsical model from Ngywenya is made from recycled glass in Swaziland. Pair it with a set of eye-catching geometric whisky stones, or a bottle of Laphroiag 10 Year Old whisky (endorsed by Fast Company editor in chief Stephanie Mehta as a “go-to gift”) for a Scotch-themed “from all of us” gift. ($60)

Maggie Louise Chocolate Boxes

No matter what kind of manager you have, Maggie Louise probably has an adorable chocolate box that will make him or her smile. With sets that include, white, milk and dark chocolate and look like sushi, tubes of lipstick, and Champagne and caviar, the boxes are a sweet (literally) and creative way to say thank you. ($32-$78)

Anthropologie Capri Jar Candle

Anthropologie’s candles come in a variety of colors and scents, from holiday-ready fir and firewood to more playful sugared orange and tropical fruit. Especially around the holidays, when many of us are entertaining or spending cozy nights at home with the family, candles are both beautiful and functional—setting the cheery mood with warm, sugary scents or the cozy, nostalgic smells of pine and smoke. ($30)

Fisher Space Pen

The Fisher Space Pen pen has a great backstory that any history or design-loving boss will enjoy. It was first designed in the 1940s to be sent to space with the NASA Apollo missions, and its pressurized ink cartridge allows you to write at any angle—upside down, in extreme hot and cold temperatures, and just about anywhere on the planet (or beyond). It’s beautiful and a conversation starter, and heavy enough that you won’t let anyone run away with it after they ask to borrow it. ($29)