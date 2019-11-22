How to manage teams when you’re not the subject matter expert

Managers often have backgrounds in the disciplines of their reports: financial analysts become financial managers, software engineers become product managers. But my first job out of college was as a startup founder. That meant I had to start managing people immediately—without any direct experience in the trenches or subject matter expertise.

Unsurprisingly, I made a lot of mistakes. I didn’t know the ins and outs of my employees’ day-to-day tasks, so the trust between us started off rocky. But I learned that I could add value by creating an environment that let the team do its best work. When I took the time to understand the team’s context and gain its trust, the result was a dynamic, productive, problem-solving team.

Since then, I’ve taught myself to be proactive about managing a team whose domain isn’t in my area of expertise. Here’s what I do to learn and build trust when I’m not an expert:

1. Admit you’re still learning

When I first became a product manager, I was supervising an engineering team. It became clear pretty quickly that I didn’t understand the complexities and constraints team members were facing. And because no one was going to teach me how to do my job correctly (and they shouldn’t have to), I realized I had to be proactive in learning about the challenges.

I was upfront with a few folks on the team, and they guided me toward books, events, and talks outside the organization that would help me better understand their world. I even took a couple of coding classes. I wasn’t an expert—and I didn’t pretend to be—but I worked to learn the team’s lingo, which enabled me to ask better questions and gain the team’s trust. Ultimately, I realized I’d learned enough about the team members’ day-to-day challenges and problems to have productive conversations that guided them toward progress.

It’s okay to tell your team that you’re still learning. Ask questions to show that you care about your team’s input. Behave like a student, and allow team members to be your teachers. Don’t be that boss who comes in and then disappears—be present. Identify the influential teammates whom others admire, find out what their roles are like, and learn as much as you can from them.

2. Understand the context of past failures

In a different role, I was in charge of the manufacturing department and its workers—employees who’d worked there for 20 years or more. At the time, the team was running poorly and missing deadlines. I dug into the root causes and found repeated communication gaps, which was a byproduct of siloed departments and frequent turnover. No one understood each other.