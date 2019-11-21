Creative people turned Trump’s much-ridiculed handwritten note into a Morrissey song

Who: Musically chameleonic YouTuber BenJamminAsh.

Why we care: In his most recent Netflix special, Annihilation, Patton Oswalt mused on the difficulty of being a comedian in the Trump era. Sure, the president’s frequent buffoonery might look like comedian’s manna from an outside perspective, but the sheer firehose volume of ridiculousness is too much to keep up with. Making matters worse is that Trump’s unpredictability has become a spectator sport. Millions of non-comedians see his every wince-worthy move at the same time as the professionals, squeezing every last bit of novelty juice from it almost as soon as it happens.

For instance, during Wednesday afternoon’s impeachment hearing, the president waded out to the White House South Lawn to give a brief statement before jetting off on Air Force One. Photographer Mark Wilson happened to capture the notes Trump had scrawled down for his prepared remarks in an image that quickly enflamed the public imagination. Here is what his note read, which comes directly from a phone call between Trump and Ambassador Sondland, which Trump somehow thinks exonerates him:

I WANT NOTHING.

I WANT NOTHING.

I WANT NO QUID PRO QUO.