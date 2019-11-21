Tesla Cybertruck: How to watch Elon Musk unveil the electric pickup truck online

Elon Musk is excited about Tesla’s new electric pickup truck, and now he’s going to show it to the world.

The big reveal is tonight, coinciding with the L.A. Auto Show, where the automotive press has gathered for days for media preview events before the show opens to the public.

The Cybertruck program begins at 8 p.m. PT (that’s 11 p.m. ET). The Palo Alto-based automaker is expected to live-stream tonight’s event on its website and its YouTube channel.

Previous coverage of the long-awaited pickup puts the price at below $50,000, and Musk last month described it on Twitter as not looking like “anything I’ve seen bouncing around the Internet. It’s closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future.” The Tesla founder also has alluded to inspiration from the 1982 science fiction movie Blade Runner (not to be confused with the 2017 sequel, which includes 2049 as a suffix).

Cybertruck doesn’t look like anything I’ve seen bouncing around the Internet. It’s closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2019

Building an electric pickup has been a long-time goal of Musk’s. In July 2012, for example, he tweeted, “Would love to make a Tesla supertruck with crazy torque, dynamic air suspension and corners like its on rails. That’d be sweet…”