Amazon’s next gadget is a smart scale that orders office supplies when you run out of stuff

The Dash Smart Shelf is a Wi-Fi scale that can weigh a stack of paper, a bucket of pens, or other office supplies. Office managers can assign a specific product to the scale through the Amazon app, and when the scale detects that most of the weight has come off, it automatically orders more supplies. The scale will come in three sizes, though Amazon isn’t taking orders yet or saying how much they’ll cost.

Amazon officially entered the office supply business in 2015 through its Amazon Business marketplace. In September 2018, the company reported that this marketplace was seeing $10 billion in annualized sales. In addition to taking the hassle out of restocking, the Dash Smart Shelf could help ensure that businesses don’t think about straying to other suppliers.