Ryan Reynolds invents the turducken of advertising, putting a Netflix ad inside an Aviation Gin ad inside a Samsung TV ad

The definition of shtick is a gimmick, comic routine, or style of performance associated with a particular person.

For Ryan Reynolds, that shtick is a hilarious—often profane—ability to mock pop culture while simultaneously creating it. Self-awareness as comedic shtick.

And it works! Look no further than Deadpool‘s box office for proof. Or the fact that you’ve even heard of Aviation Gin.

Since buying an ownership stake in the Davos Brands’ liquor brand, Reynolds has become the face of Aviation, with the ownership angle allowing him to be more than just a pitchman. It’s become a part of who he is, at least in the celebrity-industrial-complex sense. He drinks it on late-night TV appearances and has made his self-aware comedic stylings the foundation of its advertising.

But this week, Reynolds takes things to another level by somehow putting three different brands in one ad—a Netflix ad for Reynolds’s new movie, 6 Underground, inside an Aviation Gin ad, inside a Samsung QLED TV ad.

But the meta doesn’t end there, oh no.

It’s also an ad that appears to go behind the scenes of an ad, as the director comes out to question Reynolds on just how meta all of this can get. “You bought an ad for your gin, within an ad for your movie, within an ad for Samsung TV?” she asks, just in case any of us weren’t quite grasping the concept. The spot even assumes everyone watching knows what a midroll is.