Leave the Tesla Cybertruck alone

Last night, Elon Musk announced Tesla’s new Cybertruck, an angular pickup truck straight out of 1980s sci-fi films. The early reaction on Twitter? Comparisons between the Cybertruck and everything from Spongebob characters to a wedge of cheese. But as a design writer, I can’t help but think, “ Leave that man alone !”

Tesla has always been an audacious company, inventing electric vehicle technologies that are advanced by any measure—something we know because even Porsche’s CEO recently admitted it. But personally, I’ve never been moved by its design. No Tesla I’ve seen has been nearly as iconic as a Corvette. The shapes look almost algorithmic, as if someone averaged a dozen sports cars with a dozen luxury sedans. Close your eyes and try to picture the lines of a Model S or a Model 3. Can you? Now do the same thing with a Mustang. Or a 911. Or, heck, a 1980s Volvo or any VW bug. Cars don’t need to be performance vehicles to be memorable. But somehow, Tesla rewrote all the rules of electric vehicle engineering without ever challenging the design.

The Tesla Cybertruck is Tesla’s first vehicle with a true point of view. It’s the company’s first unabashed run at making an icon that’s as radical as its electric drivetrain. Jonathan Ward, founder of the vehicle company Icon, is an immediate fan of the new Cybertruck for the same reason I am: It has a point of view. “That takes balls, and that’s what the industry needs,” he laughs.

“Back in the day, brands had the gall to let one person mandate the design principles…brands expressed a personality. And by nature you’re not going to appeal to everyone,” Ward continues. “But I’d argue, the counterpoint is, if you design by committee and group and copying others to fit a spreadsheet of acceptability, you end up with something so [dull] people never bond with it.”

Sure, the Cybertruck’s design isn’t purely original—it’s steeped in historic references. The stainless steel paneling harkens back to the lightweight aluminum body of a DeLorean. The sharp corners and pyramid roofline speak the language of retrofuturism. Take a look at the prop vehicles from Total Recall or this one from Blade Runner, and it’s easy to imagine the Cybertruck pulling up alongside them in the backlot. Its form is actually closely related to its function: The vehicle is essentially folded together like a giant origami crane, which makes manufacturing less expensive and avoids the use of paint. And, sure, it’s also *vroom vroom* car design; this is fashion on four wheels. Maybe that’s not for you, and that’s okay—because it’s still for someone.

In the post-war era, cars were unique statement pieces that reflect something about ourselves. Bright colors. Quirky curves. Individualism. It’s an era that Ward, whose company Icon hand-builds custom cars, has thought deeply about. A big part of Ward’s business is actually retrofitting classic cars with new electric motors. These jobs can even be completely bespoke projects for a clientele.

“The platforms that we’re revisiting each have very distinct personalities. Sometimes [they have] unique relationships with that consumer, from his favorite movie or whatever life reason,” he says. “There’s just an element of romance and design perspective that, unfortunately, no modern vehicle can really offer—with a few exceptions.”