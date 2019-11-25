How to manage your energy like Tom Brady

Whether or not you’re a New England Patriots fan, you have to acknowledge that Tom Brady is the GOAT. Even though the quarterback doesn’t like the “greatest of all time” label, winning six Super Bowl titles cements his position—at least until someone else beats his record.

Brady shares his diet and fitness routine in his 2017 book, The TB12 Method: How to Achieve a Lifetime of Sustained Peak Performance. “The regimen I follow is a mix of Eastern and Western philosophies. Some of these principles have been around for thousands of years. My nutritional regimen may seem restrictive to some people, but to me it feels unnatural to eat any other way,” he writes.

While Brady is known for his disciplined approach to health, that’s only a sliver of his success story, says Molly Fletcher, author of the upcoming book The Energy Clock. “He places an equal emphasis on the need to stay mentally focused and connected,” says Fletcher, who spent two decades as one of only two female sports agents. “He understands that results aren’t an accident but a by-product of a conscious decision: Where will I focus my energy?”

“When you play professional sports . . . you subject yourself to a lot of criticism,” Brady said in an interview with Sports Illustrated reporter Peter King. “What I’ve learned from myself is, I don’t want to give my power away to other people by letting my own emotions be subjected to what their thoughts or opinions are. So if someone calls me something, that’s their problem. It’s not my problem. I’m not going to give away my power.”

Brady has mastered the art of managing his energy, says Fletcher. You may or may not want to mimic his diet, which includes avocado ice cream as a treat, but paying attention to how you spend your time can be just as powerful.

“Leaders sometimes wear being busy as a badge of honor,” says Fletcher. “What happens over time is that their personal lives can deteriorate. Instead, it’s vital to create a system that ensures you’re aligning your energy with what matters most.”

Do an energy audit

Fletcher suggests doing an energy audit and getting clear on what’s most important so you can set your “energy clock” to live with intentionality. Start by identifying what increases your energy and perks you up. Perhaps it’s coaching young employees, public speaking, or prospecting new business. Note personal tasks that give you energy, too, such as volunteering, running, or socializing with certain friends.