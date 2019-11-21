Trump wants Apple to help build America’s 5G network

Yesterday Trump toured the Texas facility where Apple is manufacturing its hotly anticipated new Mac Pro. Today the president tweeted that he hopes Apple can make something else in America—but it’s not iPhones.

Early this morning Trump said he hoped Apple could get into the mobile network business and get “involved in building 5G in the U.S.” In a tweet, Trump seemed to suggest that if any American company could build America’s 5G infrastructure, it’s Apple, saying, “They have it all – Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!l”

During my visit yesterday to Austin, Texas, for the startup of the new Mac Pro, & the discussion of a new one $billion campus, also in Texas, I asked Tim Cook to see if he could get Apple involved in building 5G in the U.S. They have it all – Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!l — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

America’s 5G network rollout has long been a focal point of the Trump White House, which is concerned that Chinese giant Huawei, one of the world’s largest providers of 5G infrastructure, presents a security risk to America and its allies.

So, what are the chances of Apple actually becoming a 5G infrastructure provider? Slim, at best. But at least if they would decide to go down that route, they’d have the backing of the U.S. president.