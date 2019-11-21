Trump and Zuckerberg had a secret meeting at the White House

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had an undisclosed meeting with President Trump in October, reports NBC News . The meeting saw Zuckerberg attend dinner at the White House with the president and first lady as well as Facebook board member Peter Thiel. NBC says it’s unclear what was discussed at the dinner or why the dinner was not made public.

Zuckerberg reportedly had the dinner with Trump while he was in Washington testifying to Congress about the company’s upcoming Libra cryptocurrency. The undisclosed dinner with Trump is the second-known meeting Zuckerberg has had with the president in as many months. Back in September, the president tweeted that he met with Zuckerberg in the Oval Office.

The White House would not comment on what was discussed at the October dinner and a Facebook representative only told NBC, “As is normal for a CEO of a major U.S. company, Mark accepted an invitation to have dinner with the President and First Lady at the White House.”

Facebook is currently under massive scrutiny from lawmakers over everything from antitrust issues to privacy to cryptocurrency. The company has also received heavy criticism for its decision to allow politicians to run political ads with outright lies in them, with fears such misleading ads could sway the 2020 presidential election.