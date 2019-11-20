advertisement
Joe Biden’s terrible night at the 5th Democratic debate: Stumbles on race, pot, and domestic violence

By Christopher Zara1 minute Read

Joe Biden has been slipping in the polls lately, and the fifth Democratic debate of the 2020 presidential primaries most likely did not help his standing.

The famously flub-prone former vice president made a number of stumbles at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta on Wednesday night. Particularly noteworthy were his very awkward exchanges with senators Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California.

The former attacked Biden for coming out against legalized marijuana, suggesting he must have been “high” to take such a position (an applause line if there ever was one), while the latter stood dumfounded when Biden said he had the support of the only black woman elected to the Senate. Biden quickly corrected himself by clarifying that he meant the first black woman elected to the Senate as Harris waved her hands, laughing and saying, “I’m right here.”

Of course, it’s impossible to say whether tonight’s lackluster performance will have any lasting effect on Biden’s chances, but a roundup of some of his worst moments suggests his overall performance will not bode well.

Exhibit A: Booker versus Biden

Exhibit B: Harris versus Biden

Exhibit C: Biden versus Biden

