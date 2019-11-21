Aspiring CEOs, do these 7 things if you want to get and keep a job as the top boss

Snagging an open CEO seat these days is tough: Today’s departing CEOs cling to their jobs for an average of 10 years (up from 7 years a decade ago), and a stunning 9 out of 10 CEO hirings come from internal candidates (just two years ago, 40% of new CEO hires were external). “Boards are sticking with the status quo and not seeking significant strategic shifts,” write the authors of a new report by the Conference Board and executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles.