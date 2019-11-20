We’re calling it: This is the best guacamole website in history

Prepare yourself . . . and your avocados: a Mexican avocado trade group has launched what we feel comfortable calling The Best Avocado Website Ever to help you “discover the power of guacamole.”

Guacabilities.com aims to make sure that you know the latest in “exciting new techniques,” such as avocado marble, which “makes meals even more inviting,” and the guacamole cloud, an avocado poof dispensed from a frosting bag, and perfect avocado rings, which look like donuts that you can cover with various yummy, crunchy concoctions.

Did you know that your Guacabilities were lacking? They are, because probably you didn’t know about hundreds of recipes like Uptown Funk-a-Mole with Cilantro Lime Waffle Chips and Avocado Ice Cream Sandwiches.

There is, of course, a poll of restaurant customers: 85% prefer fresh guacamole, and 69% see guacamole as “part of a growing trend.”

That’s actually an understatement, as the global avocado market hit $9.29 billion last year, according to an industry report.

The trade group, Avocados From Mexico, was founded in 2013 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Avocados From Mexico, we salute you. Holy guacamole.