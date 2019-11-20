This bubble wrap-inspired sweater uses air to trap your body heat and keep you warm

Nobull’s founders, Reebok veterans Marcus Wilson and Michael Schaeffer, launched their activewear company in 2015 to create trainers that would withstand the rigors of a Crossfit workout, which tend to quickly wear out the average foam sneakers. They designed shoes made from a lightweight, extremely abrasion-resistant material called SuperFabric. The trainers quickly became a cult product among athletes and fitness buffs. The brand is now expanding into apparel, and the founders’ goal is to create garments that are equally innovative and problem-solving.

Their newest invention is a $98 bubble wrap-inspired sweatshirt. On the surface, the shirt looks like an average crewneck sweater with a cool textured design. But the sweatshirt is actually equipped with a brand new technology material developed by Polartec, a fabric innovation company. The material, called Power Air, is knit material that creates air pockets that encapsulate air. When heat from the body leaves the surface of your skin, it will be trapped in the air bubbles. This helps the body retain heat without creating a lot of bulk, like using layers of insulation fabric or down.

Much like Nobull’s shoes, this sweater is made from material that is very durable. The Power Air fabric is designed to resist pilling and the shedding of microfibers. In tests, the material shed five times less than comparable synthetic materials. Over the past few years, scientists have discovered that plastic products, and particularly synthetic clothing, releases microscopic particles into the water, which eventually ends up in our food and water. Another benefit of this material is that it will not release as many microplastics into the world.

Nobull has been an early adopter of this fabric technology. But over time, it has the potential to become more widely used by the fashion industry as an alternative to traditional fleece material. Over the next few months, Nobull will continue to release a range of new products, including outerwear and streetwear. We’ll keep our eyes peeled for any other cool innovations.