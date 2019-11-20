How to watch the Democratic debate on MSNBC live for free without cable

Today is what we refer to in the news business as a busy news day. As if we didn’t have enough happening with impeachment hearings, the Grammy nominations , and Taco Bell entering the chicken wars , the 2020 Democratic presidential candidates are preparing for their fifth debate of the primary season.

This time around, the candidates will face off at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, where healthcare, immigration reform, and education are expected to be among the topics. Here’s the full lineup:

Joe Biden

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Tulsi Gabbard

Kamala Harris

Amy Klobuchar

Bernie Sanders

Tom Steyer

Elizabeth Warren

Andrew Yang

Noticeably absent from that list are two debate regulars: Beto O’Rourke and Julian Castro. The former dropped out of the race earlier this month, and the latter failed to qualify.

Another notable fact is that the debate will have an all-female lineup of moderators: MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow and Andrea Mitchell, NBC News’s Kristen Welker, and the Washington Post’s Ashley Parker.

The Democratic debate is set to begin at 9 p.m. ET and will air on MSNBC. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream the event live without cable, then you’re in luck: The network is lifting its authentication requirements, so anyone can stream it for free. The Washington Post, a cosponsor of the debate this time around, will also stream it for free on its website.

I’ve rounded up some free links below:

If you have a streaming service that includes MSNBC as part of a bundle, you can watch it there too. Those include: