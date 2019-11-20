Taco Bell fires a shot in the chicken wars with a Crispy Tortilla Chicken: Here’s where to get one

Earlier this year, Popeyes’ new crispy chicken sandwich went viral (which seems like something you don’t want a sandwich to do, but I digress) and became the latest entry into what is now apparently known as “ the chicken sandwich wars .”

These wars are the epic struggle between crispy chicken sandwiches made by KFC, Popeyes, McDonald’s, and Chick-fil-A. And as with all wars, there’s been drama, loss and return, and even love. And now there’s another player entering the chicken sandwich battlefield—and not one you’d ever expect: Taco Bell.

Yes, the taco chain is getting in on the chicken sandwich hype with the new Crispy Tortilla Chicken menu item. A Taco Bell spokesperson said, “Crispy Tortilla Chicken is a perfect combination of Taco Bell’s new, premium all-white meat chicken in bold jalapeno buttermilk flavored marinade and rolled in a crunchy tortilla chip coating.”

Oh yeah, and the Crispy Tortilla Chicken is served inside a taco. Because it’s Taco Bell. That’s twice the crispiness for those of you counting.

Unfortunately for you crispy chicken lovers out there, the new Crispy Tortilla Chicken is only available at Houston and Dayton, Ohio, locations right now as the company launches its test run of the item. However, Taco Bell promises it will come to all locations in 2020.

In addition to the taco version of the Crispy Tortilla Chicken, the company will also sell just the Crispy Tortilla Chicken strip in two- and three-piece sets and $5 and $7 boxes.

Don’t worry, folks: 2019 is almost over.