The Future of Energy: What’s next?

With 75% of energy production still coming from fossil fuels, how do we get to a more sustainable future? As renewable energy production continues to grow, top experts at Cummins reveal what our future energy mix will look like and the new technologies they’re investing in.

60-SECOND TAKE

Demand for electricity is exploding around the globe – so how can we get more supply online to keep up? Here’s one solution.

60-SECOND TAKE

Distributed generation could be one key to renewable energy’s success. Here’s why it’s important.