The agencies behind Warby Parker launch a new project to find the next great brand

Brand consultancy Derris has worked with Warby Parker, Harry’s, Glossier, and Everlane. Creative and design shop Mythology has also worked with Warby Parker and Harry’s, as well as Allbirds, Away, Peloton, and Casper. Two shops with fingerprints on some of the most successful and popular brands to launch in the 21st century.

And now, with this kind of track record, the two have teamed up to launch Project Mercury, a new joint venture aimed at finding the next big brand name to add to that list. “We both sat around the table in the early days of Warby Parker, and both of us have been involved since the beginning at this incredible movement that’s seen the creation of these amazing brands,” says Derris founder Jesse Derris. “For us, we’ve talked about it informally for years. We both have a desire to get closer and closer to the foundation of those brands, to the beginning and development phase of those brands.”

Mythology founder Anthony Sperduti says getting involved earlier is about setting a brand up for sustainable success. “The idea is fundamentally about sitting with founders at an earlier stage, and truly affect what a company stands for, how they’re going to come out to the world, and what their point of view is,” says Sperduti, who recently rebranded Mythology from its previous incarnation as Partners & Spade, after the departure of cofounder Andy Spade. “To fundamentally achieve what a company or brand sets out to do, the further down the food chain you are, the harder that is. We wake up in the morning to help companies get their point of view across—or launch new products or services—and it becomes infinitely easier when you’re at the table for major decisions much earlier in that process.”

Project Mercury is a separate company on paper, but it will be staffed and skilled by both Derris and Mythology. Since the new venture’s ideal clients don’t actually exist yet, they’re kicking things off with an open application process. Submissions are open until January 15, 2020. Two or three finalist companies will be invited to New York to present to both agencies sometime in the spring. The teams at Derris and Mythology will vote on a winner, and they’ll then take on their pick as a client for the next year in exchange for equity. After the first year, any relationship would be a standard agency-client compensation structure.

The structure and goal here—getting into a new company as early as possible—is an extension of a wider trend in creative agency work over the last decade. It’s one that’s encouraged such capabilities as digital, PR, and social—which used to engage with a new brand or product only after it was effectively finished—to have the potential to have more impact by being there from the outset. This is meant to ensure these capabilities are baked in, as opposed to tacked on later as accessories, leading to more brand consistency and ideally, success.

This is exactly what Derris and Sperduti are trying to do from an overall brand-building perspective.