I got pierced at Studs, the startup that wants to be Claire’s for Gen-Z

“Hey, Stud,” beckons type printed on a wall as I stepped into Studs , the new piercing studio in New York’s Nolita district. I was there to check out the new store, jewelry collection, and to get my cartilage pierced, and was cheerfully greeted by co-founders Anna Harman and Lisa Bubbers, who had piercings of their own sparkling daintily across their ears.

A store associate asked if I’d like a water or Recess (the CBD-infused sparkling water), and I passed the neon-backdropped “Ear Bar” to sit down with the co-founders on silver stools to talk about how the concept came to be. Harman explained that the experience of getting piercings at a tattoo shop last year left her wanting more: It was expensive, and the jewelry choice was limited. The alternatives didn’t seem great either; there was the mall staple Claire’s, or expensive boutique jewelers. I could relate: This wasn’t my first piercing, but it was my first experience getting pierced outside of a mall. After going to the tattoo shop, Harman started looking into the retail piercing space, and saw a gap to fill.

With Studs, Harmon wants to “modernize” the typical mall piercing experience for a new generation of Gen-Zers between the ages of 14 and 25 (though she says they’re also appealing to those age 25+), and respond to the challenges she encountered, making piercing a less-intimidating, more affordable, and fashion-forward experience that younger consumers are used to. As much as Studs is a name, it’s also reflective of the company’s brand culture; a play on words that’s cheeky and positive, invoking an ethos their customer either already has or may have adopted by the time they leave the shop—with multiple cool-girl (or guy) piercings a tuck of the hair away.

The earring options I looked over for my piercing were super trendy and Kaia Gerber approved. That, of course, is an intentional design strategy. Studs collaborates with independent designers (currently Susan Alexandra and Bing Bang) to produce exclusive collections to sell in-store.

The Bing Bang collection includes studs like a weed leaf, pearl, money sign, and skull. “The reason this collaboration is so special is because piercing assortments are typically either very limited or just plain boring by design,” says Harmon. They also showcase independent designers, like Alterita, Yumono, and Repeller by Man Repeller, with more to come down the road.

All studs are sold individually so customers can mix and match, and “personalize an earscape”—a curated look with multiple piercings—”that’s uniquely you.” While the marijuana leaf was a little much for me, generally, the variety of high quality options were appealing, and the Ear Bar was effective. I landed on a cubic zirconia lightning bolt, but found myself eyeing more than one option and thinking about which piercing (and stud) I might get next.

The earrings range from $30-$180 per earring with a $35 charge for one piercing or $50 for two. Curated designs, with limited runs, builds return purchases into the customer experience—and an ongoing retail relationship beyond that first piercing.