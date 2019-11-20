How to design an office that actually supports employees’ well-being

There’s a lot of press on the harmful effects of the open office, and for good reasons. Many open offices are as life-sucking as people say—so much so they could be a scene from a dystopian movie. Think about it, aisles lined with office cubes in drab colors, or work areas with no walls at all, and long rows of tables where people are jammed together with little privacy and no choice. It doesn’t exactly sound like a productive, let alone inspiring, setup.

Full disclosure: I work for a company that makes office furniture—and I know how bad offices can be. I’m also a sociologist studying work, workers, and the workplace, and the problems of the modern office are well known. Apple emphasized the drudgery of work in their classic 1984 Orwellian ad, and Conan O’Brien poked fun at office drab in 2007.

On a more serious note, nearly 200 CEOs from some of the largest and most well-known companies recently pledged they would prioritize people over profits. (I’m pleased to report that the CEO of the company I work for was among them!)

You might wonder what that has to do with office design. The thing is, it can affect people’s well-being—and I’m not just talking about the kind that focuses on fitness or physical health. You see, true well-being is holistic—including physical, cognitive, and emotional elements of our experience. Our environment contributes to holistic health and has everything to do with how it supports us physically, how it helps us think, and how it promotes psychological safety. It also creates the conditions (or lack of) for us to bring our whole selves to work.

Here are six strategies to create well-being at work and avoid the adverse effects of an open office:

1. Give people choice and control

Choice is a very big deal for many employees. In fact, research conducted during 2016 across 20 countries (and almost 13,000 people ) found when people had the choice of where to work, they were also more highly engaged and highly satisfied at work. Of course, engagement is a holy grail for business. When people are engaged, companies are more likely to grow, because people expend discretionary effort—they’re willing to expend just a little bit more effort toward doing the best work possible.

2. Ensure people have plenty of variety

One of the ways to provide choice is to design places that have plenty of variety—a full ecosystem of options. The best offices aren’t made up of drab cubes or long rows of open workstations. Rather, they are places with both open and enclosed places, both formal and informal areas, as well as spots where people can work alone or together. Think places with work cafés and enclaves, with workstations and phone booths, and with garden areas inside and out.