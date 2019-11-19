‘Parasite’ director offers the best (and most hilarious) answer yet to the Marvel Question

There is no need to question more directors about how they feel about Marvel movies because Bong Joon-ho has delivered the definitive answer.

Variety caught up with the South Korean filmmaker, who’s been in the news of late thanks to the success of his indie Parasite. Of course the question came up—you know, the question that reporters have been asking every major director doing press lately, ever since Martin Scorsese talked (and then wrote) about his dislike of superhero movies and compared them to amusement park rides.

Bong expressed his admiration for Scorsese (and fellow Marvel unfan Francis Ford Coppola) and added that he looks at Marvel films individually. “I enjoyed ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ James Mangold’s ‘Logan’ and ‘Winter Soldier’ by the Russo Brothers. There are great cinematic moments in those films,” said Bong, who, it should be noted, directed Captain America himself, Chris Evans, in his acclaimed 2013 film, Snowpiercer.

But would Bong himself direct a Marvel movie? His answer is perfection:

“I have a personal problem. I respect the creativity that goes into superhero films, but in real life and in movies, I can’t stand people wearing tight-fitting clothes. I’ll never wear something like that, and just seeing someone in tight clothes is mentally difficult. I don’t know where to look, and I feel suffocated. Most superheroes wear tight suits, so I can never direct one. I don’t think anyone will offer the project to me either. If there is a superhero who has a very boxy costume, maybe I can try.”

And now, this discussion is officially closed.