How straight, white men and other privileged groups can be allies

Governor John Baldacci signed marriage equality into law back in 2009, but it was repealed when opponents petitioned for a referendum and voters rejected it. That may have been due to the fact that citizens weren’t empowered to be part of the solution. They weren’t included in the discussions that led to the bill’s initial signing. When a new bill came under popular vote in 2012, the strategy changed to focus on allyship.

Hundreds of committed volunteers knocked on the doors of almost 250,000 households (about 20% of the population) in Maine. I and other volunteers had one-on-one conversations with people who voted “no” in 2009. We talked with them about the power of marriage and family in the LGBTQ+ community and linked it to issues they cared about.

The result? In 2012, 53% of voters said “yes” to marriage equality. As I watched the election returns with fellow volunteers that night, it was incredibly inspiring to see district after district, town after town, that we had lost in 2009 come out boldly in support of us. I will never forget the gratitude and the pride I felt toward my fellow Mainers that night. My wife and I carried that joy with us as we were officially married on the steps of City Hall in December, the first day the new law went into effect.

This experience was an eye-opener. It taught me that impactful change can happen when the LGTBQ+ community works with allies to change the minds of those who hold the power. This idea translates to the corporate world as companies looking to make real diversity and inclusion (D&I) efforts must engage with executive allies.

What does allyship look like?

Allyship has become a controversial word amid growing conversations that grapple with the line between aid and appropriation. This is an important distinction. Allyship should never involve exploitation. True allyship means creating space for people who are not like you, and then stepping back and letting them run that space. It’s not about speaking on behalf of a group you aren’t a part of, but rather using your power to allow other voices to be heard.

It may seem counterintuitive, but D&I efforts need participation from executive leaders who are not part of a given underrepresented group. At Ultimate Software, we’ve found this works particularly well in our company-wide Communities of Interest. These employee-resource groups encourage members of underrepresented groups to discuss their experiences and what the organization can do to support them.