Here’s how to watch the Trump impeachment hearings today

Today Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Pence, will testify before the House Intelligence Committee in the impeachment hearings against President Trump.

The hearings revolve around a July 25th call in which the U.S. president is alleged to have asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to publicly state the Ukrainian government is opening an investigation into Joe Biden’s son in return for the U.S. granting aid to Ukraine.

Biden is one of the most prominent Democrats opposing Trump in the 2020 election, and it’s thought that an announcement into investigations against his son, Hunter, could damage his campaign chances.

You can watch the hearings live below when they begin at 9 a.m. ET today. A second set of hearings will start at 2:30 p.m. ET and involve testimony from Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s top expert on Ukraine. You can check out both hearings live below.