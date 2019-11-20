Three tips to try if you’re hunting for investors

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. How can I meet investors? And how do I work with them?

—Early-stage startup looking to raise money for a consumer company

Dear Founder,

There’s an adage that says, when you are looking for money, people give you advice, and when you are looking for advice, people give you money. Personally, I think both are invaluable so recommend sourcing opportunities where you can get guidance and funding. I also think it can be best to seek out these resources before you need them. In other words, always look to build your relationships—not just when you are asking for something.

The startup market is crowded, but I believe these three tips could help you get in front of investors.

Put yourself out there and build relationships. You can’t wait to get discovered. Find ways to meet the very best people and listen to their advice. Consider joining an incubator like Y Combinator in order to gain insights from experts who want—and know how—to help. This will also grant you access to great investors and the opportunity to participate in demo days, which allows you to showcase your company to a large audience of interested investors in a short period of time. It could take months—if it was even possible—to get on this number of investors’ calendars. (I also believe this kind of participation leads to higher valuations as it adds credibility and validation.) Leverage other watering holes as well. Try to get onstage around your product launch at events like TechCrunch Disrupt and other industry gatherings. Join a communal working space and talk to people.