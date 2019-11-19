In 2018, an 8-year-old made $22 million on YouTube. No wonder kids want to be influencers

Like any 8-year-old, Ryan Kaji loves to play with toys. But when Ryan plays, millions watch.

Since the age of four, he’s been the star of his own YouTube channel. All up, his videos have gained more than 35 billion views. This helped make him YouTube’s highest-earning star in 2018, earning $22 million, according to Forbes.

That’s more than actor Jake Paul ($21 million), the trick-shot sports crew Dude Perfect ($20 million), Minecraft player DanTDM ($18.5 million), and make-up artist Jeffree Star ($18 million).

Ryan is apparently living the dream of many kids—and adults.

According to a Harris Poll/Lego survey covering the United States, Britain, and China, 29% of children aged eight to 12 want to be a “YouTuber.” That’s three times as many as those who want to be astronauts.

Other polls suggest an even higher percentage of teenagers aspire to fame and fortune via YouTube or another social media platform. An eye-grabbing news report out this month suggested a whopping 54% of Americans aged 13 to 38 would become an “influencer” given the chance, with 12% already considering themselves influencers.

These numbers might be questioned, but given the apparent fortunes to be made by goofing around, playing games, applying makeup, or unboxing toys, it’s no surprise so many are besotted with the influencer dream.