Air pollution might be why you’re going bald

There are a lot of good reasons to avoid dirty air. Here’s one more—air pollution may be hazardous to your hair.

“When the cells on the human scalp were exposed to common air pollutants created from burning fossil fuels, the proteins in the cells that are responsible for hair growth and hair retention were significantly reduced,” says Hyuk Chul Kwon, a scientist with the Future Science Research Centre, a lab owned by the Korean cosmetics company Coreana. “The more pollutants that the cells were exposed to, the bigger this impact seemed to be. Hair loss has become a concern for all of us.”

It’s still unclear how much air pollution contributes to hair loss, although it is evident that chemicals—chemotherapy, chlorine, hair dyes, straighteners and permanents—can damage and break hair. There also are numerous other well-established causes of balding, including genetics and hormones. Two-thirds of American men have some degree of hair loss by the time they turn 35, and women are not exempt—40% experience it by age 40.

The idea that air pollution contributes to hair loss may seem minor within the larger context of the serious dangers of tainted air. Yet going bald does not seem trivial to many of those who suffer from it. Witness the popularity of hair growth treatments, hair transplants, and comb-overs, which come in all sizes and in all colors, including orange.

While Kwon has not yet published the results of his research, he has presented his preliminary findings at the recent European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology Congress in Madrid.

Kwon, who says his company hopes to develop products to reduce hair loss, decided to look at hair’s relationship with air pollution after noticing that the air seemed dustier around Pusan in the Republic of Korea, where he lives.