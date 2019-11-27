‘Queen & Slim’ is the lyrical love story for the Black Lives Matter era

Lean too far into the romance, and you trivialize an important message of social injustice. Go heavy-handed in the other direction, and you’re navigating the murky waters of exploiting black trauma. It’s a tricky balance of tone and genre, artful storytelling, and topical discourse—and Queen & Slim (which opens today) glides along those lines effortlessly.

After the worst first date imaginable with no prospect of a second one, “Queen” (Jodie Turner-Smith) and “Slim” (Daniel Kaluuya) are pulled over by a cop who has a clear agenda. The traffic stop escalates to a scuffle, and Slim shoots the cop dead with his own gun in panicked self-defense. Faced with the choice of turning themselves in with a plea of racial bias or going on the lamb, Queen and Slim choose to run, heading south to hide out. As the incident gains the nation’s attention, and with the cops on their trail, Queen and Slim become icons of resistance—and in the process, the two people who most definitely weren’t going to see each other again after the first night find true love.

It’s a romance writ large against the looming backdrop of systemic oppression. Lena Waithe penned a remarkably nuanced script and needed an equally nuanced visionary to direct. She found that in Melina Matsoukas.

“That’s one of the things I loved about the script, is that it really did straddle the line of genre. It redefines cinema in a way,” Matsoukas says. “That’s a really big undertaking, but it definitely lives in its own space.”

Matsoukas cut her teeth as a music video director for the likes of Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Rihanna, Snoop Dogg, and, of course, Beyoncé. She has directed numerous videos for Beyoncé, including “Upgrade U,” “Green Light,” and “Pretty Hurts.” But it wasn’t until “Formation” arrived as a cultural moment that Matsoukas’s career shifted significantly. She segued into TV, directing episodes of Insecure and Waithe’s Emmy-winning “Thanksgiving” episode from season two of Master of None. With a stacked and varied résumé, Matsoukas had a clear path toward feature films—but it was a path she was questioning.

“In my past work, I’ve always been forwarding someone else’s narrative or someone else’s story. And I’m not necessarily doubting myself, but I’m not trusting my own instincts,” she says. “Lena has this immense trust in my talent. She taught me to trust my gut. I was able to put myself in the forefront, and I feel that you see that filtered into every frame of this film.”