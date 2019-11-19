5 ways to find the best online deals on Amazon, Google, and more

The jack-o’-lanterns are peacefully composting, Thanksgiving’s just around the corner, and Hallmark Channel is airing holiday movies faster than you can microwave popcorn. Yes, friends: It’s officially stuff-buying season.

But just because you’re looking to load up on goodies doesn’t mean you need to over-stress your wallet. These apps, sites, and services can help you ensure your dollar goes as far as possible during the holidays.

1. Just browsing

If you’re not exactly sure what you’re looking for but you are exactly sure you want a deal on it, then DealNews (Android, Apple, web) is a good place to start. This deal-finding site has been around for what seems like forever and does an admirable job of scouring the web for savings on products from hundreds of stores.

You’ll notice an emphasis on daily deals and flash sales, so be sure to check in regularly since the items turn over rather quickly. You can also create an account and save your interests to make sure you see the stuff most pertinent to you, and there’s a helpful blog section to make sense of product reviews and shopping events like Black Friday.

2. Something specific

Once you know what you’re looking for, the revamped Google Shopping (Android, Apple, web) does a very Google-like job of showing you all the places it’s available. Hunt down the best price, show items that are available online or at nearby brick-and-mortar stores, save things to collections, read reviews of retailers, and more.

The service boasts millions of products across thousands of stores, so if you’re looking for it, chances are good that it’s listed. And the mobile apps feature a handy price-tracking feature that pops up an alert on your phone when items you track go on sale.