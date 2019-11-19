You don’t have to spend big to train your employees

Leaders often complain that training employees is expensive—and they’re right. In 2018, U.S. companies spent a combined $87.6 billion on workplace training, according to data platform Statista . At the same time, organizations that prioritize employee development earn median revenues of $169,100 per person, while staff at companies that don’t highlight training make $82,800, as reported by a 2015 study by consulting firm Cornerstone On Demand .

Employees also seek companies that support their growth. In a recent survey, PwC Global asked millennials what they look for in an employer. “Opportunities for career progression” was the number-one response, followed by salary and financial incentives. Excellent training and development programs ranked third on the list.

The findings reveal a fascinating disconnect. We know that training is essential, yet when budgets are tight, it’s one of the first things that a company cuts. I wasn’t thinking about these issues 13 years ago when I started my company, JotForm, but I’ve learned there’s another way forward: nurturing a culture of learning and mentorship.

A strong workforce, combined with on-the-job education, can make training less intensive and time-consuming. It doesn’t always require formal seminars or workshops. And it responds to individual needs, which can dramatically slash costs. Here are a few ways to empower your employees to learn and share knowledge without breaking the bank.

Hire slowly and selectively

Venture-backed companies often use hiring sprees to scale up fast. But if you have the choice, take your time. Look for people who share your values. Watch for kind, curious, knowledgeable applicants—even if they don’t possess every hard skill on your wish list. Hire for attitude, then create internal programs to nurture talent and fill in the gaps.

For example, all our new hires answer at least 100 customer support requests during their first month on the job. We want them to understand our users intimately, what they need, how they struggle, and how we can better serve them. This hands-on training also immerses them in our culture and ensures they’re prepared for any role in the company.

Encourage in-house mentorship

Effective collaboration can move mountains. According to research from UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School, organization-wide collaboration—which crosses functions, perspectives, or levels—can boost energy, creativity, and productivity, and lead to happier, less stressed, and more engaged employees. Drawing different people together also keeps knowledge out of silos.