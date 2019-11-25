Oscar the Grouch takes the art world by storm in Squarespace’s new campaign

But what happens when that dream turns into a nightmare?

So goes the premise of Squarespace’s latest campaign, A Cautionary Tale, starring Sesame Street‘s resident curmudgeon, Oscar the Grouch.

When a passerby takes note of Oscar’s well stacked pile of garbage, she excitedly declares that it has artistic value, and much to the chagrin of Oscar, takes it upon herself to create a website for him using Squarespace. Soon everyone catches wind of Oscar’s creative genius, and he’s boosted to celebrity status. The higher his profile rises, the more miserable he becomes.

Until he remembers that misery is his thing and he’s happy (miserable?) once more.

“We all grew up with Sesame. We learned to count with Sesame, we learned how to read and, in some ways, it actually taught us how to dream when we were kids,” says David Lee, Squarespace’s chief creative officer. “We’ve been talking about turning your dreams into something real as our main messaging throughout the year. And we thought that this was a nice way to lead into the holiday season with something that has that little bit of nostalgia.”

And that nostalgia apparently had a singular focus.