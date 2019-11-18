Juno is abruptly shutting down: Here’s what riders and drivers need to know

New York-based ride-hailing service Juno is coming to an abrupt stop at 6 p.m. today, according to a press release from its parent company Gett.

“Our strategic partnership with Lyft is a win-win,” according to Gett’s statement. However, if you’re one of Juno’s devotees (which the Daily News reports are less than 8% of Uber’s daily rides) or one of their drivers, you’re out of luck.

Riders will have to find other means of transport. According to the company’s website, their credits also expire today and support for complaints or payment issues will only extend through November 21.

Drivers will be paid for all their rides through 6 p.m. today. Although Gett now has a “strategic partnership” with Lyft, drivers aren’t automatically added to Lyft’s roster. “If you are interested in driving with other rideshare platforms in New York City, you are welcome to contact them directly,” Juno’s FAQ reads.

As for Gett, the company maintains that it’s “expanding its reach across North America at the same time as we continue to see strong momentum in Europe.” The statement also suggests that Lyft will “benefit from the large number of Gett enterprise clients traveling to the U.S.” That’s because when Gett’s corporate customers are in the U.S., they can hail rides with Gett’s app, which will pair them with a Lyft driver. Gett’s app, the company said, is used by a third of the Fortune 500 companies across 100 countries.