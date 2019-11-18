Lizzo is being sued again—this time for being a nightmare Postmates customer

In October, the singer settled with a Twitter user who accused her of stealing her original tweet, which ended up becoming a popular line in the hit song “Truth Hurts” (you know the one). Then Lizzo filed a lawsuit against three men who are claiming that she plagiarized them.

Now Lizzo is being sued by a former Postmates delivery driver named Tiffany Wells. According to NBC News, Wells, of Massachusetts, filed a federal lawsuit on Friday in the Central District of California for libel, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and invasion of privacy.

It all started on September 16 of this year when Lizzo tweeted, “Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food she lucky I don’t fight no more.” Lizzo included a photo of the delivery person in question. The next day, she deleted the tweet and posted an apology.

“I apologize for putting the girl on blast. I understand I have a large following and that there were so many variables that could’ve put her in danger. Imma really be more responsible with my use of social media and check my petty and my pride at the door.”

But it wasn’t enough.

According to the complaint, Wells received an order to pick up food at Luke’s Lobster and deliver it to a customer named “Bonnie V” at the Revere Hotel in Boston, but the customer did not provide a room number. The 27-year-old delivery driver alleges she made multiple attempts to call the phone number provided to Postmates but got no answer. She then asked at the front desk if anyone under the name “Bonnie V” was staying there but was told there was no such guest with that name. The plaintiff lingered outside for five minutes before departing but had spent more than 10 minutes trying to contact the customer, which is beyond the five-minute grace period allotted by the company.