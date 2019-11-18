Sara Lee’s spicy, unofficial SNL cameo is exactly what most brands want

Sara Lee had a choice. The brand could somehow try to harness the power of “WRECK ME DADDY,” or it could realize that any attempt to capitalize on a hilariously raunchy SNL sketch would merely confirm that sketch’s point of mocking the social thirstiness of most brands.

The sketch, starring Harry Styles, along with SNL cast members Cecily Strong and Bowen Yang, is a look inside what might happen if a social media manager started accidentally posting personal comments with the company account.

Where on earth could they have got that idea? Could’ve been the McDonald’s (now deleted, natch) tweet about President Trump that read, “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.” Or maybe this infamous 2011 Chrysler tweet: “I find it ironic that Detroit is known as the #motorcity and yet no one here knows how to fucking drive.”

Either way, there’s something about the ubiquitous branded efforts to integrate their commercial interests into every nook of social media space that makes it ripe for satire. Part of what makes this sketch so funny is the Grand Canyon-esque gap between the Sara Lee brand image and the comments Styles’ character posts. Of course, even that’s worked in real life, like when Steak-Umm decided to get real about life problems far beyond the traditional remit of a frozen steak sandwich.

why are so many young people flocking to brands on social media for love, guidance, and attention? I'll tell you why. they're isolated from real communities, working service jobs they hate while barely making ends meat, and are living w/ unchecked personal/mental health problems — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) September 26, 2018

“Becoming a part of culture” has become the go-to strategy for too many brands looking for a way to get your attention beyond inspiring more eye-rolls and ad-blocking tech. John Elder, CEO of Deloitte Digital’s creative shop Heat, told Marketing Dive during the annual Advertising Week conference back in October that marketers should focus on what’s called share of culture. “The best creative shows your target audience that you speak their language and that your intention is to contribute to the culture rather than use it to sell a product or a service,” said Elder.

But of course the entire intention is to use it to sell a product or service. That’s the whole point. And that’s exactly what SNL is laughing at, whether through the constant din of Brand Twitter or the worst versions of brand purpose. “Hard cut: Cheetos,” anyone?