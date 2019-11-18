The big problem with virtual reality? It’s almost as boring as real life

Just a few years ago, virtual reality was being showered with very real money. The industry raised an estimated $900 million in venture capital in 2016, but by 2018 that figure had plummeted to $280 million . Oculus —the Facebook-owned company behind one of the most popular VR headsets on the market— planned to deliver 1 billion headsets to consumers , but as of last year had sold barely 300,000 .

Investments in VR entertainment venues all over the world, VR cinematic experiences, and specialized VR studios such as Google Spotlight and CCP Games have either significantly downsized, closed down, or morphed into new ventures. What is happening?

Recent articles in Fortune and the Verge have voiced disdain for VR technology. Common complaints include expensive, clunky, or uncomfortable hardware and unimaginative or repetitive content. Skeptics have compared VR experiences to the 3D television fad of the early 2010s. As a VR researcher and developer, I understand the skepticism. Yet I believe in this technology, and I know there are “killer apps” and solutions waiting to be discovered.

Virtual reality, literal headache

Last week, Western Sydney University hosted a global symposium on VR software and technology, at which academics and industry partners from around the world discussed possible ways forward for VR and augmented reality. Among the speakers were Aleissia Laidacker, director of developer experience at Magic Leap; University of South Australia computing professor Mark Billinghurst; and Tomasz Bednarz, director of the Expanded Perception and Interaction Centre at UNSW Sydney (the University of New South Wales).

One problem discussed at the symposium is the fact that VR experiences often cause health-related issues including headaches, eye strain, dizziness, and nausea. Developers can partially deal with these issues at the hardware level by delivering balanced experiences with high refresh and frame rates.

But many developers are ignoring usability guidelines in the pursuit of exciting content. Gaming industry guidelines issued by Epic, Oculus, Marvel, and Intel recommend that games completely avoid any use of induced motion, acceleration, or “fake motion,” which are often the main cause of discomfort and motion sickness.

Yet the vast majority of available VR experiences feature some kind of induced motion, either in the form of animation or by basing the experience on user movement and exploration of the virtual environment.