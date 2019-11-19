Gucci took action on climate change. Now it’s daring other companies to do the same

If we want to avoid the most devastating consequences of global warming—things like mass starvation , frequent natural disasters , and the drowning of coastal cities —we’ll need to radically transform the way we live. Last year, the United Nations convened a group of 91 scientists who analyzed more than 6,000 scientific studies to come up with guidelines that will help world leaders mitigate the worst impacts of climate change. One of those scientists, Myles Allen of Oxford University, put it to the New York Times: “We need to . . . turn the world economy on a dime.” But given the scale of change needed to do so, it’s easy to feel powerless. After all, what can one person—or even one company—do to transform the world economy?

Gucci’s CEO, Marco Bizzarri, doesn’t want business leaders to fall into a sense of paralysis. Today, he’s launching a program called the CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge, in which he invites other executives to officially join the fight against climate change. In an open letter, Bizzarri asks other leaders to follow Gucci’s lead in reducing and offsetting its greenhouse gas emissions. He makes the case that companies can’t just focus on long-term strategies that will reduce their carbon emissions and move toward greener business practices: They should also immediately offset their emissions, which refers to investing in a project or technology that removes carbon from the atmosphere. This might involve, for instance, donating to reforestation projects.

As the CEO of an $8.8 billion company in the fashion industry—a sector that generates more greenhouse gas emissions than all international flights and maritime shipping trips combined—Bizzarri’s message is likely to resonate with the leaders of other fashion houses. But he explains that he’s making this appeal to CEOs across different industries. For instance, later today, he will speak at the Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference, which tends to attract business leaders from the technology sector. “We don’t have the luxury of doing nothing,” Bizzarri tells Fast Company exclusively. “We need to act now, and we will be able to amplify our impact if we all work together.”

Bizzarri makes it clear that CEOs must be comprehensive in their offsetting efforts, taking into account all the carbon emitted across the entire supply chain. There are many ways to measure a company’s carbon emissions. Some businesses that claim to be climate neutral only offset their direct emissions, which refers to the greenhouse gases generated from parts of the supply chain that they own and manage, like their offices and distribution centers. But studies show that the vast majority of carbon generated by companies occurs much earlier in the supply chain, such as the growing of raw materials and manufacturing in factories.

“The reality is that the majority of the GHG emissions linked to day-to-day business activities are created upstream in the supply chain,” Bizzarri writes in the letter. “I firmly believe that we must all be accountable for these emissions and redefine corporate carbon neutrality to encompass the entire supply chain.”

In practical terms, CEOs must follow some guidelines in order to participate in this challenge. Within a year of signing on, they must have their company’s greenhouse gas emissions measured by an objective and internationally recognized organization, and this measurement must encompass the entire supply chain. These are known as “Scope 3” emissions, a term coined by the Greenhouse Gas Protocol to describe all of the emissions a company generates both directly and indirectly. Gucci will highlight all companies that sign on in its dedicated CEO Carbon Neutral Challenge website, which will, in turn, help consumers identify what companies are working toward carbon neutrality.

Gucci itself will not monitor or audit the companies that sign on to the challenge. The project is meant to encourage executives to hold themselves accountable by transparently documenting their progress in a report that will be publicly available. Part of the challenge requires CEOs to publicly announce a timeline and plan of action that involves both reducing the amount of greenhouse gases they emit and then offsetting unavoidable emissions using nature-based solutions (like planting trees). These leaders must then provide annual reporting about the impact and outcomes of this project, using third-party verification.