How knowing what you dislike can spark your passion

My parents advised me from an early age to follow my passion. They encouraged me to excel to the best of my abilities, but they never forced a particular career track onto me. That resulted in me trying my hand at many different roles, among them professional poker player, teacher, card counter, bartender, aerospace engineer, and—most recently—tech startup executive.

The thing is, the path to finding a career you love is rarely a straight line. Your core values probably won’t change much over your adult lifetime, but your interests might, and your skills certainly will. So when someone tells you to “follow your passion,” the advice isn’t inherently wrong. It’s simply incomplete.

Knowing what you enjoy in a career is essential, but knowing what you dislike is even more crucial and arguably easier to determine. So next time you find yourself questioning whether you’re in the career you want, ask yourself the following questions.

1. Is this really what I want?

I spent my first year after college as a professional poker player, but by the end of that year, I was bored with playing all the time. The game had lost its luster, leaving me intellectually unfulfilled. But I never took the time to ask myself why.

I ended up chasing several jobs I thought I “should” try. Each time, I’d find myself unfulfilled and itching to make a change as quickly as several months in. As I approach my 40s, I’m coming to understand what makes me tick. It’s never too early or too late to make a change, but it’s not enough to just plod along and see what comes your way.

The important thing when evaluating your career is to be intentional, even experimental. We all know someone who took a job they hated because they wanted to please someone else. I’m not saying that you can’t factor in your relationship with others when it comes to your career, but it’s critical to balance that impact with what we know about ourselves. The best way to experiment with what’s right for you is to start with first principles.

2. What are your first principles?

Very few jobs are likely to contain all the things you love, so find ones that provide as many as possible while offering as few downsides as possible. To do this, break down decisions into first principles—things you know for sure to be true for you. This approach requires you to deconstruct complicated problems into essential elements and then reassemble them from square one. In my case, breaking down my passion into its constituent pieces allowed me to see what truly drives me.