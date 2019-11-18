How to make a career shift when you’re too scared to take the leap

Are you having an existential crisis, wondering if you are pursuing the right career path? Perhaps you’re wondering if your current job is your true passion. If you are feeling this way, the good news is you’re not alone. You, me, and millions of other people have had these same thoughts.

You might have worked hard in an industry for a few years or even decades and then started to wonder if you were on the right track. You may also realize that while you enjoyed what you were doing for the last few years, it wasn’t your true calling.

This year, I created music for the first time and discovered that I’d love to pursue songwriting—even though my background is in marketing and design. I then realized I knew absolutely nothing about the business side of music, or how to make a jump to a new industry. Over the last year, I’ve immersed myself in an entirely new field, learning about the industry from the ground up. Here’s how you, too, can make a career shift into a new industry, even when you’re starting at ground zero (and too scared to take the first step.)

Remind yourself it’s never too late

It can be hard to negate self-deprecating thoughts when you’re getting involved in a new discipline or learning a new skill. You might question everything and begin to wonder if you’re even competent enough to try. In the beginning, I thought to myself, “You can’t pursue songwriting; people have been writing songs since they were 7.” I then reminded myself that every person has their own set of unique talents and individuality they bring to any new job or career path. Instead of focusing on other people, I spent nine months with my head down, working on my album and learning as much as I possibly could about the industry.

“You have to really focus in on what feels true to yourself,” said Stephen Stallings, senior music producer at mcgarrybowen. Stallings has worked on creating campaigns for giants, including Verizon, American Express, and Crayola. “There’s nothing wrong with making pop-accessible music, but if that’s not true to your vision and you do it anyway, no one wins,” continued Stallings. “The listener will sense it, and you won’t be happy with your own work.”

This rings true in every industry. Whether you’re selling a product or taking a new job, your customers, clients, bosses, or colleagues will be able to tell if you’re not authentic. In a field such as music, it’s essential to stay true to your artistic vision and not be swayed by the opinions of the masses. When you’re learning a new skill, it’s crucial to take a step back and ask yourself what you really want to get out of the experience, and then figure out what steps can help get you there.

Build your network as soon as possible

One skill I’ve learned that translates across any industry is that you’re only as strong as your industry connections. So this year, I attended as many music events as I could. Kurt Steinke, music producer at creative production agency Townhouse, said it best, “Don’t wait for a job opportunity, just start. Create your own entry point and then build and connect with people from there.”