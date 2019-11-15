‘The Daily Show’ turns the impeachment hearing into porn, since some say it’s missing ‘pizzazz’

Who: The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.

Why we care: Are you not entertained? Apparently, that question is first and foremost in the minds of media outlets covering the Trump impeachment hearings.

One might expect this sort of thing from Fox News, where the company line (save for Chris Wallace’s commentary) is that the hearing is a boring snore you’d do well to ignore. More surprising, however, is that more historically impartial outlets such as NBC News have made the same argument.

Analysis: The first two witnesses called Wednesday testified to President Trump's scheme, but lacked the pizzazz necessary to capture public attention. https://t.co/1UfkaeZ3I4 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 14, 2019

One of the contributing factors in the 2016 election outcome is that network media was held in such consistent thrall by Trump’s hummingbird circus antics that they ignored more important, if relatively duller, stories along the way. It appears some of those outlets continue to prize spectacle over substance.

None of this has been lost on The Daily Show, however, a program that functions as both a form of media and a media watchdog. On Thursday night’s show, host Trevor Noah showed off the range of media outlets who have complained about the hearing’s lack of flair.