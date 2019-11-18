These are the absolute worst reasons to ask for a raise

You know the feeling when you walk out of a positive performance review and you suddenly realize, “Damn, I should have asked for a raise.” You’re not alone. It’s happened to all of us.

For some reason, we don’t discuss our compensation when we have the upper hand. Instead, we wait until we’re frustrated, need extra cash, or are about ready to quit. But the best time to talk about your compensation is when your accomplishments are in plain sight and you’ve just nailed your performance review. That’s the time to ask for the damn raise.

Timing is everything, and the most powerful argument to make for a raise is you: Your contribution and the value you offer the organization and the future contributions you will make.

Yet many people wait until less positive circumstances arise to start their negotiation.

I’ve managed teams in over 30 different countries. Over the course of many years, I’ve had countless conversations about performance and compensation. Here are some of the most cringeworthy reasons I’ve heard people use for why they should get a raise.

Poor life choices

It wasn’t time for scheduled performance reviews when a team member of mine asked for a raise because they couldn’t make their rent. Now, most of us have had challenging times financially. But this person had been employed and was paid over $200,000 per year for a good while. Was their rent too expensive? Maybe. Did they have a devastating financial event happen? Possibly. However, not being able to make rent wasn’t about how much they made, but more likely about how they managed their money. Life choices are not a valid reason for a pay raise. And for the request to be framed that way makes you question that person’s judgment.

Seniority

Time and again, I’ve heard employees say, “I’ve been here two years, so it’s time I get a raise.” Tenure does not justify a raise. Contributions and value do. Never go into a salary negotiation asking for a raise because it’s time or because you’ve been at your company longer than someone that earns more than you.