Finalist photos for America’s top hairstyling prize are completely transfixing

The nation’s top beauty, hair, and nail stylists spent autumn planning, creating, and shooting entries for the North American Hairstyling Awards, the industry’s premier competition. The fruits of their labors are in, and they’re art-tastic.

The awards show, which is put on by the Professional Beauty Association, takes place at the January International Salon and Spa Expo show in Los Angeles. Since the world of elite stylists is small, the judges review the entries anonymously, with no names attached.

This year’s 15 award categories include standbys such as Makeup Artist of the Year, Hairstylist of the Year, and Nail Professional of the Year, as well as Avant Garde, Haircutting, and Texture. A winner will also be chosen for best Salon or School Design.

In summary, your hairstylist is underachieving. We dare you not to grin while looking at the Haircutting finalists.